Comings & Goings: Main St. Tea Store to Close
After almost four and a half years, DavidsTea, 135 Main St., will close on April 29, according to store manager Stephanie Armas. Said employee Leah Price, "The store is doing well, but the company wants to invest its resources in other areas."
