Comcast Cares Day at Sarah Rawson Ele...

Comcast Cares Day at Sarah Rawson Elementary School

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

State senator Douglas McCrory chats with one of the children creating artwork for the Sarah Rawson Elementary School in Hartford at Comcast Cares Day. Saturday was Comcast Cares Day across the country, and thousands of people took part in the day of volunteering in Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min RoxLo 1,520,098
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,905
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Lavon affair 71,283
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patty Myers 8,138
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,621 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC