'Coltland Souvenir Shop' Exhibit Poke...

'Coltland Souvenir Shop' Exhibit Pokes Fun At Hartford Legend

53 min ago

EBK Gallery in Hartford lets artist Stass Shpanin have fun with the legacy of 19th-century captain of industry Samuel Colt in the "Coltland Souvenir Shop" exhibit. Read story here .

Hartford, CT

