'Coltland Souvenir Shop' Exhibit Pokes Fun At Hartford Legend
EBK Gallery in Hartford lets artist Stass Shpanin have fun with the legacy of 19th-century captain of industry Samuel Colt in the "Coltland Souvenir Shop" exhibit. Read story here .
