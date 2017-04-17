College presidents ask Trump to prote...

College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dreamers'

There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 7 hrs ago, titled College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dreamers'. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Edwin Gutierrez, a past Norwalk Community College student who was undocumented during much of his time as a student, at the college Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Norwalk Conn. NCC President David Levinson he will take a stand against any ICE action on campuses and support a protocol put forward late last month by Mark Ojakian on behalf of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities which states how the campuses should deal with President Donald TrumpA's executive orders on illegal immigration.

tomin cali

#1 6 hrs ago
and we are asking trump to dump daca and all other foolish illegal aliens reward programs. this guy should have been deported long ago. also time to stop all fed grants to any college that wants to be a sanctuary or even lets illegals attend

ICE MAN

#2 4 hrs ago
Hmm let him take a stand against ICE agents carrying AR-15s. That won't work very well.

