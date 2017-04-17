College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dreamers'
There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 7 hrs ago, titled College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dreamers'. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Edwin Gutierrez, a past Norwalk Community College student who was undocumented during much of his time as a student, at the college Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Norwalk Conn. NCC President David Levinson he will take a stand against any ICE action on campuses and support a protocol put forward late last month by Mark Ojakian on behalf of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities which states how the campuses should deal with President Donald TrumpA's executive orders on illegal immigration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,490
Location hidden
|
#1 6 hrs ago
and we are asking trump to dump daca and all other foolish illegal aliens reward programs. this guy should have been deported long ago. also time to stop all fed grants to any college that wants to be a sanctuary or even lets illegals attend
|
United States
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Hmm let him take a stand against ICE agents carrying AR-15s. That won't work very well.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,127
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|RoxLo
|1,517,413
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,614
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Regressive Progre...
|20,961
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Washington
|323
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,824
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,282
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC