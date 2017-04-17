Charts: Hartford Debt Service and Pen...

Charts: Hartford Debt Service and Pension Contributions

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

This chart shows a year-by-year breakdown of the city's debt service payments. There is a drop in fiscal year 2015 that reflects the city's move to refinance its debt, which pushed payments into the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... 5 min spud 7
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min flack 1,517,560
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr no vote 20,963
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,127
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) 23 hr Washington 323
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sun silly rabbit 313,824
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC