Chamber Program Offers Samples Of Fitness Classes

Participants take part in 'Get Out, Get Fit' program at the Fountain Green, as part of last year's Do a 180, Move! program, by the CT River Valley Chamber of Commerce. Participants take part in 'Get Out, Get Fit' program at the Fountain Green, as part of last year's Do a 180, Move! program, by the CT River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.