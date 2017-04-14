Celebrity Chefs Get Cooking, Support ...

Celebrity Chefs Get Cooking, Support Schools

The Foundation for West Hartford Public Schools hosted the 19th annual West Hartford's Cookin', at town hall on April 1. David Casarella, a foundation board member, said the "flagship" event accounts for 50 percent of the foundation's donations. The foundation is on track to award 100, $1,000 grants in the coming months.

