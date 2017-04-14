Celebrity Chefs Get Cooking, Support Schools
The Foundation for West Hartford Public Schools hosted the 19th annual West Hartford's Cookin', at town hall on April 1. David Casarella, a foundation board member, said the "flagship" event accounts for 50 percent of the foundation's donations. The foundation is on track to award 100, $1,000 grants in the coming months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
