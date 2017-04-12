Carousel Museum Invites CT's Wee Princesses To Tea
New England Carousel Museum is now hosting princess teas in at the Bushnell Park Carousel and the museum in Bristol, featuring magic shows, story time, tea time treats and activities fit for royalty. Read story here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,515,674
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 min
|blue_skies
|313,824
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|TRD
|71,279
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Jane doe
|50
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC