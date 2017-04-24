Bottle redemption programs on stateho...

Bottle redemption programs on statehouse chopping blocks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Markings on a soda can photographed Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Boston, show that it is subject to a five-cent deposit in Vermont, Maine, New York, Iowa, Massachusetts, Oregon, Connecticut and Hawaii. In effect since 1980, Connecticut's nickel deposit on bottles and cans faces potential changes from competing proposals before the General Assembly to replace the state's returnable container law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr VetnorsGate 1,521,951
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr John-K 313,963
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mon TRD 71,284
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC