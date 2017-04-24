Bottle redemption programs on statehouse chopping blocks

Markings on a soda can photographed Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Boston, show that it is subject to a five-cent deposit in Vermont, Maine, New York, Iowa, Massachusetts, Oregon, Connecticut and Hawaii. In effect since 1980, Connecticut's nickel deposit on bottles and cans faces potential changes from competing proposals before the General Assembly to replace the state's returnable container law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.