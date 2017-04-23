Board Games Bridge Life Lessons For Youth At North End Library
Two volunteers play board games with kids from neighboring schools every Thursday at the Albany branch of the Hartford Public Library. Two volunteers play board games with kids from neighboring schools every Thursday at the Albany branch of the Hartford Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,521,054
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|313,935
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC