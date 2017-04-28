Bloomfield Budget Goes To Town Meetin...

Bloomfield Budget Goes To Town Meeting Monday

1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The spending plan calls for a $2.2 million, or 2.6 percent increase in spending and a 2.49 percent increase in taxes over the current year. The proposal includes: a $684,000, or 3.18 percent increase in town government: a $1.1 million, or 2.72 percent increase for education; a $691,000, or 22.7 percent increase for the Metropolitan District; and a $366,000, or 29 percent, decrease for capital improvements.

Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Hartford, CT

