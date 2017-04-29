At Hartford Pro-Immigration Rally, 'Your Fight Is Our Fight'
As a crowd gathered outside the state Capitol Saturday to rally for immigrant rights, the case of a 25-year Derby resident facing deportation to his native Guatemala after a traffic stop for a broken taillight in 2011 put him on the federal immigration radar was on their minds. "Luis Barrios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|17 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,523,998
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,995
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,285
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|honest assessment
|20,982
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC