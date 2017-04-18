Another Lawsuit Targets Men Charged In Sex Trafficking Ring
An Enfield man has filed suit against Bruce Bemer, a Glastonbury businessman who owns a petroleum business and the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, alleging that Bemer sexually assaulted him in 1993. The man, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleges that he was underage when the incidents occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,518,067
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|20 min
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,129
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,835
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|After Muff
|20,968
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|10 hr
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|22 hr
|spud
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC