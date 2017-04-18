Another Lawsuit Targets Men Charged I...

Another Lawsuit Targets Men Charged In Sex Trafficking Ring

Read more: The Hartford Courant

An Enfield man has filed suit against Bruce Bemer, a Glastonbury businessman who owns a petroleum business and the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, alleging that Bemer sexually assaulted him in 1993. The man, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleges that he was underage when the incidents occurred.

Hartford, CT

