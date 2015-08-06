Accused mobster tied to Boston art heist pleads guilty to gun charge

An 81-year-old accused mobster who prosecutors believe may hold some of the last remaining clues needed to solve the largest art heist in U.S. history pleaded guilty on Thursday to illegally selling guns, but did not say a word about the missing art. FILE PHOTO: An unidentified man is seen allegedly being allowed inside the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, against Museum policy, by a security guard, in a still image taken from security video taken March 17, 1990 and released by the FBI August 6, 2015.

