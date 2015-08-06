Accused mobster tied to Boston art heist pleads guilty to gun charge
An 81-year-old accused mobster who prosecutors believe may hold some of the last remaining clues needed to solve the largest art heist in U.S. history pleaded guilty on Thursday to illegally selling guns, but did not say a word about the missing art. FILE PHOTO: An unidentified man is seen allegedly being allowed inside the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, against Museum policy, by a security guard, in a still image taken from security video taken March 17, 1990 and released by the FBI August 6, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,514,150
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,791
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC