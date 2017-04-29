A Day For Making A Difference At Hartford Homes
Piles of bagged yard waste, the buzz of power tools and the teams of volunteers busy working inside and outside 64 Clark St. were a welcome sight to homeowners Riley and Cerise Johnson. Their small ,1850s brick home was getting much-needed repairs and cleanup that the older couple could no longer give to the house, which Riley Johnson's parents bought in 1954 in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood.
