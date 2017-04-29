A Day For Making A Difference At Hartford Homes

Piles of bagged yard waste, the buzz of power tools and the teams of volunteers busy working inside and outside 64 Clark St. were a welcome sight to homeowners Riley and Cerise Johnson. Their small ,1850s brick home was getting much-needed repairs and cleanup that the older couple could no longer give to the house, which Riley Johnson's parents bought in 1954 in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.