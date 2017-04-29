A Day For Making A Difference At Hart...

A Day For Making A Difference At Hartford Homes

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Piles of bagged yard waste, the buzz of power tools and the teams of volunteers busy working inside and outside 64 Clark St. were a welcome sight to homeowners Riley and Cerise Johnson. Their small ,1850s brick home was getting much-needed repairs and cleanup that the older couple could no longer give to the house, which Riley Johnson's parents bought in 1954 in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,523,930
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,995
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,285
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr honest assessment 20,982
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC