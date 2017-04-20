20-Foot Trump Puppet Leads Hartford T...

20-Foot Trump Puppet Leads Hartford Tax Day Protest

A 20-foot effigy of President Donald Trump , complete with electric-orange skin and very small hands, marched the streets on Tuesday with a posse of self-proclaimed tax dodgers. The protesters, at least 150 in all, became one-day-only "supporters" of Trump to mock his wealthy backers who benefit from what they say is an unfair tax system riddled with loopholes.

