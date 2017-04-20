20-Foot Trump Puppet Leads Hartford Tax Day Protest
A 20-foot effigy of President Donald Trump , complete with electric-orange skin and very small hands, marched the streets on Tuesday with a posse of self-proclaimed tax dodgers. The protesters, at least 150 in all, became one-day-only "supporters" of Trump to mock his wealthy backers who benefit from what they say is an unfair tax system riddled with loopholes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,518,398
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,842
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|9 hr
|IdiotCamp
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,129
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|19 hr
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Tue
|spud
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC