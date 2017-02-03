Yard Goats Holding National Anthem Auditions This Month
Kids named by kids: The new mascots for the Hartford Yard Goats were named by two Connecticut 10-year-olds. The names were unveiled with a celebration at Capital Preparatory Magnet School on Oct. 30, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|Al Gore
|63,094
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Guest
|1,489,251
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|TRD
|71,339
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|seriously messed up
|313,267
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|cmzehnlern
|55
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC