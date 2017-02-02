With Thousands Of Artifacts Threatene...

With Thousands Of Artifacts Threatened, Mark Twain House Begins Mold Removal Project

Historian and filmmaker Ken Burns once described the artifact collection of The Mark Twain House & Museum as a "treasure trove of unbelievable holdings on the life, work and history of Mark Twain. Today, thousands of those items are at risk from mold, and the museum is acting to repair the damage caused by a malfunctioning heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

