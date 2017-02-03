West Hartford Chick-fil-A Opens Feb. 9
Chick-Fil-A will give out digital offer cards loaded with 52 free meals to the first 100 people in line on Feb. 9. Chick-Fil-A will give out digital offer cards loaded with 52 free meals to the first 100 people in line on Feb. 9. Chick-fil-A will host the grand opening of its West Hartford location at 509 New Park Ave. on Feb. 9. The restaurant opens to the public Thursday at 6:30 a.m., but welcomes fans to get in early for the chance to earn a one-year's supply of free Chick-fil-A food The first 100 adults in line will be eligible.
