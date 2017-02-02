West Hartford 2016 Grand List Sees 4.3 Percent Increase, $6.2 Billion In Taxable Property

The 2016 grand list of taxable property grew by about 4.3 percent, or nearly $259 million, from last year for a total of $6.2 billion, town officials said Thursday. Town Manager Ron Van Winkle said 2016, as a revaluation year, shows a growth in investment in West Hartford - "in homes, businesses and apartment buildings."

