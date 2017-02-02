West Hartford 2016 Grand List Sees 4....

West Hartford 2016 Grand List Sees 4.3 Percent Increase, $6.2 Billion In Taxable Property

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The 2016 grand list of taxable property grew by about 4.3 percent, or nearly $259 million, from last year for a total of $6.2 billion, town officials said Thursday. Town Manager Ron Van Winkle said 2016, as a revaluation year, shows a growth in investment in West Hartford - "in homes, businesses and apartment buildings."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OzRitz 1,489,151
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 min The real Al Gore 63,066
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 27 min Telisha 20,805
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,337
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr silly rabbit 313,264
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Tue Costa Mesa 156
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Jan 30 cmzehnlern 55
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC