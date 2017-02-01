Weathersfield man pleads guilty to op...

Weathersfield man pleads guilty to operating investment scheme

A 53-year-old man from Wethersfield pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford for his involvement in an investment scheme that defrauded individuals and couples of more than $874,000. Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Anthony G. Sciarra, formerly of Marlborough, waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to one count of wire fraud.

