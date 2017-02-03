Till Capital Announces Change of Auditor
Till Capital Ltd. , a Bermuda domiciled company, announces that, due to its becoming a U.S. domestic issuer as of January 1, 2017, it has changed its auditor from Grant Thornton LLP, Toronto, Ontario, Canada to Grant Thornton LLP, Hartford, Connecticut, USA . At the request of the Company, the Former Auditors resigned effective December 27, 2016 and the board of directors approved the appointment of the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective December 27, 2016.
