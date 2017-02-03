The Book of Mormon' on stage at Bushnell

The Book of Mormon' on stage at Bushnell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Darien News-Review

"The Book of Mormon" is on stage in Hartford at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. "The Book of Mormon" is on stage in Hartford at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. "The Book of Mormon" returns to Hartford on Valentine's Day for a six-day run at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall . This award-winning musical - a religious satire that earned nine Tonys - will be on stage Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. The show follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to convert people to the Mormon religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min USAsince1680 1,490,507
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min Into The Night 63,144
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr TAAM 20,811
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 21 hr TRD 71,349
Why are puerto ricans so lazy & don't work? (Nov '13) Sun Educated Puerto R... 8
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Fri HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 3 seriously messed up 313,267
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC