The Book of Mormon' on stage at Bushnell
"The Book of Mormon" is on stage in Hartford at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. "The Book of Mormon" is on stage in Hartford at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. "The Book of Mormon" returns to Hartford on Valentine's Day for a six-day run at the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall . This award-winning musical - a religious satire that earned nine Tonys - will be on stage Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 19. The show follows two young missionaries who are sent to Uganda to convert people to the Mormon religion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|USAsince1680
|1,490,507
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|Into The Night
|63,144
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|TRD
|71,349
|Why are puerto ricans so lazy & don't work? (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Educated Puerto R...
|8
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|seriously messed up
|313,267
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC