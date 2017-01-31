Student essay contest on the topic of a oewhite privilegea is causing controversy in Westport, Ct
Our sister station in Hartford Connecticut is reporting that a student essay on the topic of white privilege is stirring controversy in Westport , Connecticut. Contest organizers have been surprised by the reaction from some who said the question wrongly suggests race plays into the good life enjoyed in Westport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,488,325
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|Ize Found
|71,334
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|39 min
|melvin perez
|20,800
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|39 min
|ThomasA
|313,261
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|OzRitz
|63,052
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Mon
|cmzehnlern
|55
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC