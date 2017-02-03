Statewide Narcotics Task Force Seize ...

Statewide Narcotics Task Force Seize Narcotics, Cash Following Hartford Narcotics Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Connecticut

The Statewide Narcotics Task Force -North Central Office , which is comprised of detectives from the Connecticut State Police, West Hartford Police Department, Hartford Police Department and East Windsor Police Department, in conjunction with the SNTF-East Office, Hartford Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Agency made several arrests and seized a large quantity of narcotics and cash following a narcotics investigation. On January 31, 2017 SNTF -N, SNTF-E, Hartford Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Agency concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation with the execution of Search and Seizure warrants at 12-14 South St. in Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Alternative Facebook 1,489,374
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) 1 hr HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,096
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,340
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr seriously messed up 313,267
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Game on 20,807
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jan 31 Costa Mesa 156
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC