Statewide Narcotics Task Force Seize Narcotics, Cash Following Hartford Narcotics Investigation
The Statewide Narcotics Task Force -North Central Office , which is comprised of detectives from the Connecticut State Police, West Hartford Police Department, Hartford Police Department and East Windsor Police Department, in conjunction with the SNTF-East Office, Hartford Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Agency made several arrests and seized a large quantity of narcotics and cash following a narcotics investigation. On January 31, 2017 SNTF -N, SNTF-E, Hartford Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Agency concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation with the execution of Search and Seizure warrants at 12-14 South St. in Hartford.
