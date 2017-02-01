School District Opens Investigation F...

School District Opens Investigation Following Dismissal Of Bulkeley Coach

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Days after firing Bulkeley High School football coach Pablo Ortiz Jr., the city's schools chief said Wednesday the district is conducting an internal investigation into whether staffers failed to "ensure student safety" in the Ortiz case . School administrators have been tight-lipped on what led to Ortiz's Jan. 27 dismissal.

