School District Opens Investigation Following Dismissal Of Bulkeley Coach
Days after firing Bulkeley High School football coach Pablo Ortiz Jr., the city's schools chief said Wednesday the district is conducting an internal investigation into whether staffers failed to "ensure student safety" in the Ortiz case . School administrators have been tight-lipped on what led to Ortiz's Jan. 27 dismissal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|OzRitz
|1,489,168
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|The real Al Gore
|63,070
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,337
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,264
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|cmzehnlern
|55
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC