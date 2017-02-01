RHAM teacher struck while jogging in West Hartford dies
A RHAM Middle School teacher that was struck by a car while he was jogging in West Hartford last week has died. The Regional School District Superintendent said 30-year-old Andrej Cavarkada was hit by a car at the intersection at Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue in West Hartford, where he lived on Wednesday, January 25th, 2017.
