Hartford Police Catch Bank Robbery Suspect
A man who allegedly robbed the Key Bank at 1700 Park Street on Friday afternoon was quickly caught with the money in hand on Capital Avenue, police said. Police said Colon entered the bank, approached the teller and gave her a note that read, "I have a gun give me some money."
