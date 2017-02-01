Hartford Man Pleads Guilty To Repeate...

Hartford Man Pleads Guilty To Repeatedly Raping Child

A city man who raped a girl daily from the time she was 6 until about three days before she delivered his baby at age 12 pleaded guilty to sexual assault and faces a long prison term when he is sentenced next month. Edgardo Rolon, 49, tried to cover up his repeated sexual assaults by getting the girl to claim she had sex with a teenager at school and that she and Rolon had sex only once when she was 11 and that she instigated it, according to the warrant for his arrest.

