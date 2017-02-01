Hartford Man Gets 49 Years In Craigslist Killing
A Catherine Street man who orchestrated the robbery and killing of a Cromwell man during a Craigslist transaction in 2014 was sentenced Wednesday to 49 years in prison. Rashad Moon, 25, maintains his innocence and told Hartford Superior Court Judge Laura F. Baldini and the family of victim Felix DeJesus, 39, that he was sorry about what happened, but that he had nothing to do with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|YouTube
|1,488,392
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|45 min
|Ask Kennedy
|63,053
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,334
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|melvin perez
|20,800
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,261
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|cmzehnlern
|55
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC