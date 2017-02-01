Hartford Man Gets 49 Years In Craigslist Killing

A Catherine Street man who orchestrated the robbery and killing of a Cromwell man during a Craigslist transaction in 2014 was sentenced Wednesday to 49 years in prison. Rashad Moon, 25, maintains his innocence and told Hartford Superior Court Judge Laura F. Baldini and the family of victim Felix DeJesus, 39, that he was sorry about what happened, but that he had nothing to do with it.

