Hartford Man Charged In Stabbing Death Pleads Guilty To Reduced Charge

Leshawn-Anthony Davis, 29, set to go to trial on a murder charge for stabbing a man to death opted Monday for a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter. Davis pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, meaning he disputed some of the state's evidence, but wanted the plea bargain rather than a trial and a potentially longer prison sentence.

