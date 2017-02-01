Fundraiser For ACLU Clears Shelves At Hartford Baking Co.
A fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union at Hartford Baking Co. was so popular the cafe quickly ran out of pastries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,489,038
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Into The Night
|63,056
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,336
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,265
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|cmzehnlern
|55
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC