Community News For The Windsor Edition

Windsor High School Class of 2005 alumnus Marcus Blackwell Jr. is channeling his former intimidation of mathematics to help students get excited about learning and succeed in the classroom. Blackwell developed Make Music Count LLC, an award-winning mathematics program, taught by learning music on the piano.
