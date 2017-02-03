Carney Urges Residents to Testify About Proposed Rail Route at Public Hearing, Monday

The legislature's Transportation Committee is hosting a public hearing on various transportation issues and State Rep. Devin Carney is encouraging constituents and local elected officials to voice their opinions and concerns. Carney represents the 23 The public hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Room 2E of the Legislative Office Building - 300 Capitol Ave, Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LocalOnlineNews.tv.