Carney Urges Residents to Testify About Proposed Rail Route at Public Hearing, Monday
The legislature's Transportation Committee is hosting a public hearing on various transportation issues and State Rep. Devin Carney is encouraging constituents and local elected officials to voice their opinions and concerns. Carney represents the 23 The public hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Room 2E of the Legislative Office Building - 300 Capitol Ave, Hartford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LocalOnlineNews.tv.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|1,489,421
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Paris
|63,097
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|8 hr
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Ize Found
|71,340
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|seriously messed up
|313,267
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC