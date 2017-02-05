Bronin Brings Hartford Message to Skeptical Suburbs As Nervous Legislature Awaits Malloy Budget
On a tour of the suburbs that has stretched south, west and north of his home base, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has tried to convince his neighbors that Connecticut's struggling capital city is worth fighting for. But midway through his regional sales pitch, Bronin has found a skeptical, if curious, audience.
