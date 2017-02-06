Bad Weather On The Way For Tuesday

Bad Weather On The Way For Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued an urgent winter weather advisory early Monday for freezing rain and snow in the northern half of the state. The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

