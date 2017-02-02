50 Cent pays $22 million, gets bankru...

50 Cent pays $22 million, gets bankruptcy case discharged

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k6uGRz HARTFORD, Conn. - A federal judge has discharged rapper 50 Cent's bankruptcy case after he paid more than $22 million.

