Zachary Alexander, 26, charged with Dec. 15 murder in Hartford.
A New Britain man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to gun charges under a plea deal in the fatal shooting of another man in Hartford. The Hartford Courant reports 26-year-old Zachary Alexander was also sentenced on Tuesday to five years of special parole.
