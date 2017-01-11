Zachary Alexander, 26, charged with D...

Zachary Alexander, 26, charged with Dec. 15 murder in Hartford.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

A New Britain man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to gun charges under a plea deal in the fatal shooting of another man in Hartford. The Hartford Courant reports 26-year-old Zachary Alexander was also sentenced on Tuesday to five years of special parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,476,025
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Popz7778 313,170
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Jemz5248 62,830
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 9 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr Alford 71,293
News Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai... Jan 6 Troubled Water 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,676 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC