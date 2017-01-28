West Hartford's Los Imperios Issued S...

West Hartford's Los Imperios Issued Stop-Work Order

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

A red sign at the entrance of Los Imperios Restaurant at 904 Farmington Ave. shows a state-issued stop-work order prompting the restaurant to shut down all business operations. The stop-work order was issued on Friday, the sign reads, and that afternoon Los Imperios posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant would close the business for the weekend in compliance with the order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,486,548
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,022
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 21 hr Ize Found 71,326
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 hr silly rabbit 313,235
DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12) Fri dganoe7 75
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
Lost Phone Jan 23 Do no harm 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC