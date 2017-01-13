West Hartford police investigating after shots fired
Around 12:50 a.m., an officer was conducting a routine patrol in the area when the sound of gunfire was heard. The officer responded to Farmington Avenue in the area of Trout Brook Drive , and began searching the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,478,395
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,302
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|OzRitz
|62,866
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,188
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Sat
|Rujoking
|320
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC