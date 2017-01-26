West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor Says State Of Town Is Strong
Mayor Shari Cantor, taking the podium at the Hartford Golf Club Thursday afternoon, touted the town's accomplishments during her first 'State of the Town' address. "The state of our town .... is really strong ... [W]e are a vibrant, diverse and safe community with top-notch schools," Cantor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
