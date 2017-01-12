West Hartford May Up Property Tax to ...

West Hartford May Up Property Tax to Offset State Cuts

West Hartford may have to increase property taxes if they don't receive state funding that was already planned into the year's budget. A property tax increase could be in the mix for West Hartford residents, as town officials try to make up for an $800,000 cut in state funding.

