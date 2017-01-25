West Hartford Council Passes Resolution Aimed At MDC Reforms
The town council, in a resolution vote, urged Metropolitan District commissioners to work more closely with member towns, be more proactive in budgeting and work with municipalities and lawmakers to identify charter revisions. Councilors late Tuesday night voted 6-2 to send a nearly two-page resolution to the MDC and member towns expressing "concerns" that an additional "reserve" payment from member towns this year "demonstrates a fundamental flaw" in the way the MDC collects sewer service payments, and "urges" the MDC to take a "more comprehensive and proactive" budget process moving forward.
