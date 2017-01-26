West Hartford Actor Lands Dream Role In 'Comedy of Errors'
The Hartford Stage production of "The Comedy Of Errors" takes some of its beats and vibes from the 1960's pop hit "Never on Sunday." The Hartford theater scene has been good to Matthew Macca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,486,303
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Brian_G
|63,017
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|Ize Found
|71,326
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|19 hr
|dganoe7
|75
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Lost Phone
|Jan 23
|Do no harm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC