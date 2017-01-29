Vernon teen arrested for shooting 15-year-old boy in head
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old Vernon boy in the head Saturday night. Police say just before 8 p.m., officers responded to 102 Talcott Avenue, in Rockville area of Vernon, to the report of a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|flack
|1,487,069
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|30 min
|ThomasA
|313,246
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|TRD
|71,330
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|DCF Protest in CT & We want your stories!!! (Jul '12)
|Jan 27
|dganoe7
|75
|Lost Phone
|Jan 23
|Do no harm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC