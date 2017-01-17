Using Fastrak To Bring Cultures Together
It may not look like much in the winter, but come the warmer months, it's a multicultural wonder in the Parkville section of Hartford, right at the CT FastTrack station. "If they come out to One World Market and they see a mobile food truck or stall, then they have access to a majority culture market of people outside their own ethnic group," said Art Feltman, the director of International Hartford which is spearheading One World Market.
