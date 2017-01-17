Using Fastrak To Bring Cultures Together

Using Fastrak To Bring Cultures Together

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

It may not look like much in the winter, but come the warmer months, it's a multicultural wonder in the Parkville section of Hartford, right at the CT FastTrack station. "If they come out to One World Market and they see a mobile food truck or stall, then they have access to a majority culture market of people outside their own ethnic group," said Art Feltman, the director of International Hartford which is spearheading One World Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,479,693
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,309
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,987
How DEPRESSING is it living in The State Of Con... (May '16) 21 hr Hoody Hoodpecker 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 hr Susanm 313,195
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Mon Mona 112
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC