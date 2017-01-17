UConn students will be traveling to Washington D.C. to attend the Women's March

Micaela Johnson, of Leewood, Kan., in town to take part in Saturday's Women's March on Washington, takes a selfie with the Capitol Building in the background as preparations continue for Friday's presidential inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Washington. Following the inauguration of President-Elect Donald J. Trump, millions of people across the nation will participate in the Women's March on Jan. 21. The Women's March was created in honor of the many women who previously fought for equal rights and include a collaboration of organizers from MomsRising, Council on American Islamic Relations, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Black Women's Roundtable, to name a few, according to Women's March on Washington website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.