UConn Hartford Campus Bookstore To Open On Front Street
The Barnes & Noble bookstore for the University of Connecticut's new downtown campus will be located on the ground floor of the apartment building on Front Street and include a Starbucks coffee shop. UConn said Monday it has negotiated a lease for 11,000 square feet in Front Street Lofts for the bookstore, more than a decade after the last one closed in downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
