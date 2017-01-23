UConn Hartford Campus Bookstore To Op...

UConn Hartford Campus Bookstore To Open On Front Street

Read more: The Hartford Courant

The Barnes & Noble bookstore for the University of Connecticut's new downtown campus will be located on the ground floor of the apartment building on Front Street and include a Starbucks coffee shop. UConn said Monday it has negotiated a lease for 11,000 square feet in Front Street Lofts for the bookstore, more than a decade after the last one closed in downtown.

