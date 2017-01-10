Trout Brook Trail Information Meeting Jan. 17 In West Hartford
Town officials next week will host an informational meeting to discuss plans for Trout Brook Trail construction expected to take place this summer between Farmington and Asylum avenues. The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in room 400 of West Hartford Town Hall, 50 South Main St. Civil engineer James Brennan, heading the project, told the Courant that the purpose of next week's meeting is twofold: "to provide information on what is happening, and to get input" from residents while the design process is under way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,476,229
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,836
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,171
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|Alford
|71,293
|Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai...
|Jan 6
|Troubled Water
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC