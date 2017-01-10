Trout Brook Trail Information Meeting Jan. 17 In West Hartford

Town officials next week will host an informational meeting to discuss plans for Trout Brook Trail construction expected to take place this summer between Farmington and Asylum avenues. The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in room 400 of West Hartford Town Hall, 50 South Main St. Civil engineer James Brennan, heading the project, told the Courant that the purpose of next week's meeting is twofold: "to provide information on what is happening, and to get input" from residents while the design process is under way.

