Trout Brook Trail Information Meeting...

Trout Brook Trail Information Meeting Jan. 17 In West Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hartford Courant

Town officials next week will host an informational meeting to discuss plans for Trout Brook Trail construction expected to take place this summer between Farmington and Asylum avenues. The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in room 400 of West Hartford Town Hall, 50 South Main St. Civil engineer James Brennan, heading the project, told the Courant that the purpose of next week's meeting is twofold: "to provide information on what is happening, and to get input" from residents while the design process is under way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,476,229
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 62,836
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,171
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 13 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr Alford 71,293
News Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rai... Jan 6 Troubled Water 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC