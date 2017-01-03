Tribes cut casino contenders to two: East Windsor, Windsor Locks
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: East Windsor and Windsor Locks remain in the running to host a third Connecticut casino, should the legislature approve it. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes announced this afternoon that they have narrowed a field of five municipalities that had filed casino site proposals, eliminating East Hartford, Hartford and South Windsor.
